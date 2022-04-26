AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP)– The University of Massachusetts-Amherst has announced that U.S. Representative Jim McGovern has been invited to be the featured speaker at this year’s 152nd commencement ceremony.

McGovern, a Democrat, represents the 2nd District of Massachusetts which includes Amherst. He grew up in Worcester and was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1996. During his career he has been an advocate of education including efforts to increase Pell Grant funding for low-income students.

The college expects about 7,000 undergraduates and nearly 20,000 guests, friends and family to be in attendance for the ceremony which takes place Friday, May 13, at 4:30 p.m. at McGuirk Alumni Stadium on the UMass-Amherst campus.

Information about 2022 Commencement Day including the schedule and parking and shuttle bus service can be found on the UMass website.