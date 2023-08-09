PALMER, Mass. (WWLP)– A ceremony to recognize Medal of Honor recipients will be held Saturday in Palmer.

The official dedication of Massachusetts Medal of Honor Highway completes the now coast-to-coast highway across 12 States. This 3,365-mile trail along US Route 20 from Newport, Oregon, to Kenmore Square in Boston honors the service and sacrifice of America’s 3,516 Medal of Honor recipients.

Legislation for the designation was filed by state Senators Jake Oliveira and John Velis.

The effort for the cross country highway dedication to Medal of Honor heroes began with the nonprofit Bend Heroes Foundation in Bend, Oregon. Since its inception, each state has dedicated its own portion of US Rt 20 as a State Medal of Honor Highway. Federal legislation has been introduced to unify the US Route 20 and the National Medal of Honor Highway.

The ceremony is being presented by the Massachusetts Military Order of the Purple Heart and Palmer American Legion Post 130. It will be held Saturday, August 12 beginning at 10am, at the American Legion Post 130 Memorial Courtyard, 1010 Thorndike Street, Palmer.