WAKEFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine has taken disciplinary action against the medical licenses of a physician and acupuncturist.

According to the board, the following actions were taken against the medical licenses of Allan N. Zacher, M.D. and Qingping J. Bai, Lic. Ac.

Dr. Zacher, who last practiced medicine in North Carolina, resigned due to his inchoate right to renew his medical license. The board accepted his resignation which is a disciplinary action that permanently removes a physician from the practice of medicine. He was licensed to practice medicine in Massachusetts from December 16, 1992 until October 25, 2007.

The Committee on Acupuncture revoked Bai’s inchoate right to renew her license to practice acupuncture after finding she allegedly failed to comply with the public health orders issued in response to the coronavirus pandemic. She also allegedly failed to respond to the Committee on Acupuncture investigating the allegations. Bai worked at a private practice in Wellesley and was first licensed to practice in 2014.