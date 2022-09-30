SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health and Health New England teamed up to create a new prescription drug coverage Medicare Advantage Plan.

This new plan is called Baystate Health Preferred HMO and will be available starting January 1, 2023, to Medicare-eligible people in Hampden and Hampshire County who have or choose a Baystate Medical Practices as their primary care provider.

The two organizations built this plan to leverage their unique ability to coordinate members’ care and coverage. Medicare Advantage plans offer alternatives to traditional Medicare and focus on providing high-quality care. Many of the plans provide prescription drug coverage and can include benefits such as dental, vision care, fitness, and other supplemental benefits.

Residents in Hampden and Hampshire county can enroll during Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period, October 15 through December 7.

“Together with our colleagues at Health New England, we created this plan to provide seamless care and coverage for patients of Baystate Medical Practices’ primary care providers,” said Marion McGowan, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Baystate Health. “The plan brings the peace of mind that comes with knowing your health care providers and your health plan are working together.”

“The new Baystate Health Preferred HMO plan brings the power of integration between health plan and health care provider to our members. It offers added benefits and savings along with access to Baystate Medical Practices’ talented PCPs,” said Richard Swift, President & CEO of Health New England. “In an integrated health system, your care and coverage are coordinated making it easier for you to get the care you need.”