Medicinal marijuana patients on edge over vaping sales ban

NORTHHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Those who use vaping for medical marijuana could face a hard time for the next few months, as the vaping ban continues.

As hundreds nationwide have been sickened by a mysterious lung disease, Charlie Baker has declared a public health emergency, ordering a temporary four-month ban on the sale of all vaping products, tobacco and marijuana, in the state.

Pot shops in western Massachusetts had been selling marijuana vaping products since last year.

But now, those products are off the shelves

Cases of illness are being reported not only for e-cigarettes which contain nicotine but also for marijuana vaping products.

Since NETA in Northampton opened last year, they’ve been selling marijuana vaping products.

Although they say it’s still too early to tell how big of a hit they’ll take, they are working with their patients.

NETA sent 22News a statement, that reads in part:

“As a result of this decision, our teams will work with patients and customers who use vaping products as their preferred options to find the best alternative products to meet their needs during the review period.” NETA Northhampton

In August, sales of marijuana vape products totaled $4.1 million in Massachusetts, according to the state’s Cannabis Control Commission.

The vaping ban in Massachusetts goes until January 25.