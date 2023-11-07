MEDWAY, Mass. (WWLP) – A family from Medway, who was trapped in Gaza for weeks as the Israel-Hamas war intensified, is now back home in Massachusetts.

The Okal family of three, who live in Medway, had been in Gaza for a family reunion. Friends say the trip was going great but days before they were set to return back to the Boston area, everything changed when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7th.

The family of three arrived at Boston Logan International Airport, after having crossed over the Gaza border into Egypt last Thursday.

In a statement, the family asked for privacy, but said they would share their story when they are ready, and added that their thoughts continue to be with their family, including their parents, and the other innocent civilians who are still in Gaza.