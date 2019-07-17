Meeting scheduled to discuss recent shark sightings off Mass. coast

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WPRI) — According to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s “Sharktivity” app, dozens of shark sightings have been reported off Cape Cod in the last month.

Greg Skomal, a shark biologist with the Division of Marine Fisheries, tweeted Tuesday that the agency tagged four white sharks, bringing its total to a dozen this season.

‘We haven’t tagged this many this early, so it’s been a banner year,” he said.

While this means it’s potentially easier to track the sharks and know just how many are new to the area or not, it still has beachgoers on edge.

On Wednesday, ATI Systems of Boston and the Wellfleet Concerned Citizens Coalition are presenting to the Barnstable County Board of Regional Commissioners.

The groups have scheduled educational presentations on “Cape Cod seal and shark-related issues.”

Last month, researchers launched a study to focus on the hunting and feeding habits of the region’s great white sharks.

This follows last year’s two attacks on humans, including the state’s first fatal one in more than 80 years.