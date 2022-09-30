SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been two months since the Mega Millions or Powerball has had a winner and the jackpot is over $300 million for each.

Mega Millions jackpot drawing on Friday is estimated at $355 million with the cash option of an estimated $183.6 million. Powerball jackpot drawing on Saturday is an estimated $322 million with the cash prize being an estimated $170.8 million.

Despite that lottery sales have seen a decrease in the fiscal year 2023. 22News spoke with the owner of BuckEye Brothers in Springfield about the current state of lottery sales.

“I’ve cut back my hours and my business during the pandemic so obviously you’re going to see a cut back in sales and on tickets.” Dave Glantz, owner of BuckEye Brothers

Winning Lottery Numbers >>

Each ticket is $2 and can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. on the day of the drawing.