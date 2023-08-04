SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – You have another chance to win some money Friday night with no one winning the mega million jackpot earlier this week. The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $1.35 billion.

As far as the game’s structure goes there are two different jackpot values. The annuity is $1.35 billion and the cash value of $659 million. The cash option usually covers the annuity, a one-time payment, followed by 29 yearly payments that grow 5%. Your annual payments would average $20 million if you took the annuity payout option.

“If you wanna win the full dollar amount you have to take it paid over time and if you want a lump sum, you get a smaller dollar amount,” said Dr. Andrew B. Perry, Professor of Mathematics and Computer Science, Springfield College. “And sharing a jackpot does seem very possible with this large jackpot because I know a lot of people wanting to play.”

And with additional withholding, about 37% of your winnings will go to taxes right away.

