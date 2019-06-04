Mega Millions jackpot at $475 million for Tuesday night

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Are you feeling lucky? You may want to pick up a ticket for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, as the jackpot continues to creep up toward half a billion dollars.



There was no winner of the $444 million jackpot on Friday night, so tonight’s drawing will rise to an estimated $475 million. The lump sum cash option is valued at around $307 million.



This is the largest jackpot for the Mega Millions since someone won a record-setting $1.5 billion jackpot last October in South Carolina.



There has been a history of winning here in western Massachusetts, as well. In August of 2017, Chicopee resident Mavis Wanczyk won what was at the time the second-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history, when she won a $758 million Powerball jackpot. Wanczyk opted for the cash option; taking home some $336 million.



Still, the odds aren’t looking so good- your chances of winning are just one in 302 million. If the odds don’t deter you, however, you could buy about 2,000 Ferraris with the prize money from the winning ticket.



We will have the winning Mega Millions numbers for you tonight on 22News at 11.

