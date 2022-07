Mass. (WWLP) – Good news for lottery players. The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to 400 million dollars for Friday’s drawing.

The last jackpot was hit all the way back in mid-April. We’ll have those numbers Friday on 22News at 11 p.m. The Megabucks Doubler Jackpot has hit 13.2 million dollars, its second-largest jackpot ever since launching back in 2009.

Those tickets can only be bought in Massachusetts, and those numbers will be drawn on Saturday.