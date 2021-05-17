Mega Millions jackpot more than $450M

(WWLP) – Tuesday’s drawing for the Mega Millions jackpot is estimated at $468 million, the largest since January 22.

“When playing Mega Millions and other lottery games, we encourage people to keep the

experience enjoyable by playing responsibly and within their means,” said Michael Sweeney,

Executive Director of the Massachusetts State Lottery. “We also remind people to follow current

health and safety guidelines when visiting retail locations.”

How do you win?

A two-dollar ticket allows you (or a computer) to select five numbers between 1-70 as well as a Mega Ball, numbered 1-25. If you match all five numbers AND the Mega Ball, the jackpot is yours!

Top 10 Mega Millions Jackpots:

$1.537 billion 10/23/2018 South Carolina $1.05 billion 1/22/2021 Michigan $656 million 3/30/2012 Kansas, Illinois, Maryland $648 million 12/17/2013 California, Georgia $543 million 7/24/2018 California $536 million 7/8/2016 Indiana $533 million 3/30/2018 New Jersey $522 million 6/7/2019 California $468 million 5/18/2021 ? $451 million 1/5/2018 Florida

The Mega Millions is drawn every Tuesday and Friday night and each drawing there is no jackpot winner, the top prize climbs higher. If hit, the $468 million jackpot would be the ninth-largest in the history of the the Mega Millions game.