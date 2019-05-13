Mega Millions jackpot up to $316 million for Tuesday’s drawing

DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – The jackpot for the Lottery’s Mega Millions game is up to an estimated $316 million for Tuesday’s drawing.

According to Lottery Spokesperson Christian Teja, the jackpot has an estimated cash prize of $195.5 million. The drawing will be the 18th since the jackpot was last hit on March 12 when someone won $50 million from a ticket sold in Missouri.

Mega Millions tickets can be bought for $2 until 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.

There will also be a Powerball drawing Wednesday night, which has an estimated jackpot of $250 million. The cash option for the Powerball drawing is an estimated $156.3 million.

Wednesday’s drawing will be the 14th since the jackpot was last hit on March 27 when $768.4 million was won on a ticket sold in Wisconsin. Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be bought until 10:59 p.m. Wednesday.

