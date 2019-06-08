Mega Millions jackpot winning numbers drawn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Becoming a millionaire this weekend might be on your to-do list, and that could happen if you purchased a Mega Millions ticket on Friday.

A lot of money is up for grabs. We’re talking about roughly $530 million.

Wondering what your odds of winning are? According to The Balance, a website on the U.S. market and economy, it’s a one in almost 176,000,000 chance.

The drawing is the seventh largest in the game’s history and the biggest jackpot since last October.

Winning numbers: 17-19-27-40-68

Mega Ball: 2