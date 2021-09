(WWLP) – The winning numbers for the Mega Millions jackpot were drawn late Friday night.

The jackpot is estimated at $405 million. This is the 29th drawing since the jackpot was last hit on June 8. If you don’t win Friday night, you may have luck in the Powerball drawing Saturday night which currently sits at $457 million.

The Mega Millions winning numbers drawn on Friday night are: 17-32-40-59-61, Mega ball is 18.