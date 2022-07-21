DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re feeling lucky, you might want to buy tickets for Mega Millions and Megabucks Doubler lottery drawings.

The Mega Millions jackpot for the Friday, July 22 drawing is an estimated $630 million with a cash option of an estimated $359.7 million. The last jackpot was won on April 15, 2022 in Tennessee for $20 million.

The Megabucks Doubler jackpot for the Saturday, July 23 drawing is an estimated $13.9 million, the game’s largest jackpot since it began in April of 2009. The cash option is an estimated $10.45 million. March 20, 2021 was the last time the jackpot was won.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S Virgin Islands. Each ticket is $2. The Megabucks Doubler is played only in Massachusetts and costs $1 per ticket.