Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots both over $400M for Friday, Saturday drawings

Massachusetts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WWLP) – Friday’s drawing for the Mega Millions jackpot is estimated at $405 million, while the Powerball jackpot drawing for Saturday is estimated at $457 million. 

The cash option for the Mega Millions is an estimated $294.7 million, while the cash option for the Powerball is $331.6 million. 

Mega Millions tickets, which are $2 each, can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. on Friday at lottery retailers throughout the state. Powerball tickets, also $2, can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. Saturday. 

We’ll have the winning numbers both nights on 22News at 11 p.m. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today