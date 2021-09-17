Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots both over $400M for Friday, Saturday drawings

(WWLP) – Friday’s drawing for the Mega Millions jackpot is estimated at $405 million, while the Powerball jackpot drawing for Saturday is estimated at $457 million.

The cash option for the Mega Millions is an estimated $294.7 million, while the cash option for the Powerball is $331.6 million.

Mega Millions tickets, which are $2 each, can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. on Friday at lottery retailers throughout the state. Powerball tickets, also $2, can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. Saturday.

We’ll have the winning numbers both nights on 22News at 11 p.m.