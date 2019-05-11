Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots totaling $530M this weekend

Massachusetts

by: Kristina Carretero

Posted: / Updated:
Mega_Millions__Powerball_jackpots__total_0_20190511033440

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There are two very big lottery jackpots up for grabs totaling more than half a billion dollars. 

Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is $295 million, before taxes. The lump sum cash option is $182 million. And Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot is $235 million, with a cash option for $145 million.

22News asked viewers on Facebook if they bought a ticket for Friday night’s drawing. According to our Facebook poll, most of you did not buy a lottery ticket.

Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot winning numbers were drawn: 3-16-21-61-62

Mega Ball: 19

We’ll have the Powerball combination Saturday night on 22News at 11 p.m.

Find 22News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Editor's Pick

More Editor's Pick