Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots totaling $530M this weekend

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There are two very big lottery jackpots up for grabs totaling more than half a billion dollars.

Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is $295 million, before taxes. The lump sum cash option is $182 million. And Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot is $235 million, with a cash option for $145 million.

22News asked viewers on Facebook if they bought a ticket for Friday night’s drawing. According to our Facebook poll, most of you did not buy a lottery ticket.

Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot winning numbers were drawn: 3-16-21-61-62

Mega Ball: 19

We’ll have the Powerball combination Saturday night on 22News at 11 p.m.

