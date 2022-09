DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts Lottery’s Megabucks Doubler game has reached a historically high jackpot.

The prize for the September 10 drawing is currently $16.4 million (with an estimated cash option of $12.01 million), surpassing the previous record of $13.02 million set on March 10, 2012.

Megabucks Doubler tickets are $1 each, and can be purchased in Massachusetts until 9:00 p.m. on Saturday. The drawing can be viewed live on the Mass Lottery’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.