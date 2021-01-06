Members of the Massachusetts Senate and House to be sworn in Wednesday

BOSTON (WWLP) – Members of the Massachusetts House and Senate are scheduled to be sworn in Wednesday morning in Boston.

Watch live at 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito will attend the first ceremony which is outdoor and socially distant at 11 a.m at Ashburton Park in Boston.

After that ceremony, Governor Baker and Lt. Governor Polito will participate in a remote swearing in ceremony in the Senate President’s suite for remaining Senators at 11:30 a.m.

Lastly, there will be a third ceremony swearing in members of the Massachusetts House of Representatives for 12:00 p.m. at the State House.

The following lawmakers from the western Massachusetts area will be sworn in:

Senate:

Sen. Adam Gomez (D-Springfield)

House: