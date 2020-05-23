Memorial Day 2020: What’s open, what’s closed

(WWLP) – As part of Governor’s Baker phase one re-opening plan, beaches, parks, and outdoor activities will be open just in time for a little Memorial Day weekend fun.

According to Governor Baker, many beaches, parks, and other locations will re-open on Monday with restrictions in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Check out what will be open and closed below.

Recreational:

Beaches: Reopening Monday, May 25 with restrictions

Reopening Monday, May 25 with restrictions Municipal parks: Athletic fields and courts will reopen Monday, May 25. Check your city and town for opening dates.

Athletic fields and courts will reopen Monday, May 25. Check your city and town for opening dates. State parks : Open with restrictions.

: Open with restrictions. Campgrounds : Closed until June 7

: Closed until June 7 Ludlow Reservoir – 7:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Tuesday and closed Wednesdays for maintenance. Groups of more than 10 people are prohibited. Visitors must maintain a social distance of 6 feet from others.

Government:

Federal courts: Closed

Closed Registry of Motor Vehicles: Closed

Closed State offices: Closed

Closed City and town offices: Closed

Closed State and local courts: Closed

Banks:

Closed. Local drive-thru ATMs available for banking transactions.

Mail Deliveries:

FedEx: Closed, no regular pickup and delivery. FedEx Custom Critical will continue operating

Closed, no regular pickup and delivery. FedEx Custom Critical will continue operating Post offices: Closed

Closed UPS: Closed. UPS Express Critical service will continue operating.

Closed. UPS Express Critical service will continue operating. Amazon: No deliveries

Transportation:

MBTA schedule according to a news release from MassDOT:

Monday, May 25, all subway and commuter rail lines, buses, and a trackless trolley will operate on a Sunday schedule.

All ferry service remains suspended until further notice.

The RIDE trips must be booked 1-3 days in advance.

The CharlieCard store at Downtown Crossing in Boston r emains closed until further notice.

emains closed until further notice. In compliance with the Executive Order that went into effect on May 6, MBTA customers are reminded that face coverings must be worn while onboard MBTA vehicles and within stations

Pioneer Valley Transit Authority:

Springfield Area Service – Routes will be operating Sunday service.

Northampton Area Service – Routes will be operating Sunday service.

UMass Transit Service – Umass Transit is operating No service.

Customer Service Offices will be closed.

Grocery Stores:

Many stores are offering curbside pick up, home deliveries, and Memorial Day weekend sales!