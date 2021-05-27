Memorial Day travel expected to be below pre-pandemic highs

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 16: Travelers arrive for flights at O’Hare international Airport on March 16, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. On March 12, the TSA screened more than 1.3 million travelers, the highest number since the start of the pandemic. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

WINDSOR LOCKS, Mass. (WWLP) – People from across New England made their way to Bradley International Airport on Thursday, traveling for the holiday weekend.

During the pandemic, most people spent Memorial Day 2020 at home. AAA recording the lowest travel number since 2000, when the organization began gathering travel data.

Craig Comfy from Enfield said he’s more than comfortable flying over the holiday.

“Yes, ready to go,” Comfy said. “Nothing to be nervous about.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, in all New England states, over 55 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

22News spoke with Chelsea Tetreault and John Pughe from Rhode Island, the two were on their way to California.

“It’s really exciting, the people we’re meeting out there are all vaccinated, we’re all vaccinated. So we can finally reconnect,” Tetreault said.

“Things have opened up so much more now, kind of feels like normal, just thrown on a mask and forget about it,” Pughe said.

AAA predicting over 37 million people to travel 50 miles or more over the holiday. However, this prediction is still 6 million fewer travelers than before the pandemic in 2019. Indicating that people could still be hesitant to travel, despite dropping case numbers.

Clinton Oshipitan, is a student at Amherst College, who was traveling home to Chicago on Thursday.

“I don’t think we should be too preemptive. You know the vaccine is not a cure-all, you can still catch it. So you’ve got to be careful and go out with your own precautions,” Oshipitan said.

To help lessen traffic on the roads, MassDOT has postponed all scheduled weekend road work to help speed up traffic.