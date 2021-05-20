Memorial Day weekend expected to be busy on the roadways

BOSTON (WWLP) – With the continued loosening of COVID-19 safety measures, millions of people are expected to hit the road for Memorial Day weekend.

The unofficial kick off to summer is expected to be especially busy this year as many people are looking forward to getting away after a year of isolation and quarantine.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) suggests planning ahead and to expect an increased volume of cars on the highways. In addition, travelers should note that some Massachusetts COVID-19 prevention health protocols remain in place, including the face covering advisory, during the weekend holiday, with most restrictions lifting as of Saturday, May 29.

All scheduled road work around the Memorial Day Weekend is postponed.

If you plan to travel in the Boston area and use public transportation the MBTA has issued holiday travel information:

On Monday, May 31, all subway, buses, and trackless trolley will operate on a Sunday schedule.

The Commuter Rail will operate on a weekend schedule. Customers should note that there is currently no weekend service on the Fitchburg, Franklin, Greenbush, Haverhill, Kingston, and Lowell Lines, and as such, these lines will not operate on Memorial Day. The Needham Line also continues to be suspended.

All ferry service schedule information can be found at the MBTA website.

The RIDE trips must be booked 1-3 days in advance.

In compliance with federal and state regulations, MBTA customers are reminded that face coverings must be worn while onboard MBTA vehicles, in stations and facilities, on platforms and bus stops, and anywhere within the MBTA system for all riders, including those who have been fully vaccinated. This includes bus stops and all outdoor platforms for the Commuter Rail, subway, and trolley systems.

For full details regarding MBTA service, mbta.com/holidays.

For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are encouraged to:

Dial 511 before heading out onto the roadways and select a route to hear real-time conditions.

Visit www.mass511.com, a website which provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information, access to traffic cameras, and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.

Download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app and view real-time traffic conditions before setting out on the road.

Due to Monday, May 31, being the Memorial Day holiday, all Commonwealth of Massachusetts offices are closed, including Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) customer service locations. More than 40 RMV transactions can be done online: www.mass.gov/RMV. In addition, residents who are members of AAA, can make an appointment at a AAA location for some Registry transactions.