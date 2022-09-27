LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A two-day community market was hosted in Ludlow over the weekend for nearby artisans, craft vendors, children’s activities, and organizations. 22News spoke to the Ludlow Cultural Council chairperson about how the event is different than last year.

“We increased the number of vendors we have, we pulled in more organizations, we have more food trucks, so bigger and better this year,” said Ludlow Cultural Council Chairperson, Michelle Goncalvees.

The Ludlow Cultural Council is a local organization dedicated to supporting the community. The council wanted to put on this event to bring the whole community together. Memorial Park was filled with 60 booths for residents to explore. Vendors explained why they were excited to come out.

“We have a nice little community of artists and makers and we all had a really good time,” said Michelle Larocque of Outside the Box gift shop in Ludlow.

“I love going to different events like this because I think it gives the exposure to small businesses and I think that’s really important to the community,” added Brynn Friedhaber of Blush Lilly.

Crowds were smiling as music and magic tricks entertained them. “Their jaw drops and they don’t believe what happened,” expressed returning vendor, Leoanard Nadeau of Ludlow’s RP Magic Shop.

As a way of giving back, the council will also be providing $19,000 in grant funding to Massachusetts artists, performers, educators and musicians.