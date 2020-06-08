Memorial service provides opportunity to grieve, lift voices

People display placards Sunday, June 7, 2020 while watching a procession of vehicles, including three hearses meant to honor fallen George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, as it makes its way through Boston. The procession and a number of protests were triggered by the death of George Floyd who died on May 25 as a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck, ignoring his cries and bystander shouts until he eventually stopped moving. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

(AP) – A motorcade traveled to a church for a memorial service Sunday for an African American man who died in Minneapolis after a white police officer put his knee on the man’s neck for minutes while he was handcuffed on the ground.

Hearses bore the names of George Floyd, of Minneapolis, along with Breonna Taylor, shot to death by police in her home in Kentucky, and Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed jogger who was chased down and killed in Georgia.

The service at the Bethel AME Church in Jamaica Plain gave Boston the opportunity “to grieve the loss of these American citizens and to participate in the national outcry against black lives killed by police brutality and acts of white supremacy,” said The Rev. Miniard Culpepper, from Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Dorchester.

Meanwhile, a university campus that was the site of a weekend demonstration against police treatment of black people announced it will no longer be used as a staging ground for the Massachusetts State Police.

UMass Boston ended a long-running tradition of letting state police use the campus for events such as the Boston Marathon, the women’s march and sports team victory parades.

Interim Chancellor Katherine Newman said she understands that Boston Police Superintendent William Gross and other local law enforcement officials have expressed outrage over Floyd’s death.

“Nonetheless, for people who have historically, systematically, and even routinely been victims of police misconduct, the presence of such an intimidating display of police power is unnerving,” she wrote.