SOUTH YARMOUTH, Mass. (WWLP) – A memorial has been placed outside the State Police Barracks in South Yarmouth in memorial of a Trooper killed in the line of duty.

In 2003, 50-year-old Trooper Ellen Engelhardt was on patrol parked on Route 25 in Wareham when her cruiser was struck by a drunk driver operating at an extremely high speed. She suffered from severe brain injuries that left her unable to speak and communicate. Engelhardt died in 2011 due to her injuries.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, the drunk driver who struck Trooper Engelhardt was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison after the initial crash. After Engelhardt’s passing, the driver was additionally charged with vehicular homicide and sentenced to three years in prison.

On Wednesday, a memorial was unveiled in Engelhardt’s honor. It is a polished black granite triangular memorial that is located outside the State Police-Yarmouth Barracks on, 1172 State Road in South Yarmouth.

Engelhardt served as a Massachusetts State Trooper for nearly 23 years.