BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Gaming Commission’s (MGC) Investigations and Enforcement Bureau (IEB) intercepted over $3.6-million during Fiscal Year 2022 from people owing back taxes or back child support.

People who win a jackpot over $1,200 in slots or a table jackpot of $5,000 or that pays out at 300-to-1 odds must have their name and social security number reported to the Department of Revenue (DOR) to determine if they owe back taxes or child support in Massachusetts. If found to be in arrears, the money owed is forwarded to DOR for payment.

The IEB is a law enforcement agency staffed by gaming agents, the Massachusetts State Police Gaming Enforcement Unit and Financial Investigators who ensure that Massachusetts casinos are in compliance.

The total amount received by DOR in intercepted winnings was $3,601,569.28 compared to $3.4 million in 2021.