MGC intercepted $3.7M to cover taxes, child support

BOSTON (SHNS) – Agents from the Massachusetts Gaming Commission helped in 2021 to intercept more than $3.7 million in unpaid taxes and child support payments, the most recovered in a single year since casino gambling started here in 2015.

Bruce Band, chief of the commission’s Gaming Agents Division, said Wednesday that the commission recovered a total of $3,740,916.57 for the Department of Revenue last year. “This was a record year for assistance and collection on this. This is a credit to both the casinos and our staff for making sure these funds were intercepted,” Band said. He added, “This is the only state that I’m aware of that has such a program. And it’s certainly worthwhile.”

The state’s 2011 expanded gaming law requires that casinos verify the tax and child support accounts for anyone who wins $1,200 or more from a slot machine, wins a table game jackpot of more than $5,000 that is subject to federal income tax withholding, or wins a cash or non-cash prize worth at least $1,200.

In the event that a winner has past-due taxes or child support obligations, the person’s winnings first are used to offset any past-due child support and then are applied to any past-due tax liability.

The remainder of the gambler’s winnings, if any, is then paid out to the player. A similar requirement applies to Massachusetts Lottery winnings over $600.