BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) has issued fines to Big Night Venues Boston Harbor for noncompliance with alcohol service requirements at Memoire, a nightclub.

The facility has agreed to pay a $20,000 civil administrative penalty for two incidents that occurred in August and September of 2022.

Memoire has cooperated with the MGC’s Investigations and Enforcement Bureau (IEB). The facility has been working to comply with required corrective actions, which were the result of earlier incidents of noncompliance with the alcohol service regulations. The IEB acknowledges that Memoire staff utilized some of the corrective actions in the assessment of these two instances and that Memoire took appropriate disciplinary action against a staff member involved in one of the noncompliance incidents.

“The IEB will continue to monitor Memoire’s adherence to the gaming laws and regulations and the agreed-upon corrective actions set forth in 2022,” said Senior Enforcement Counsel Kathleen Kramer. “It is the IEB’s expectation that Memoire will continue to cooperate with the IEB on this important matter.”