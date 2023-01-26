BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The Massachusetts Gaming Commission will be holding a public meeting on Friday, January 27 at 1pm.

One of the items on the agenda is the discussion and vote on Sports Wagering Implementation, including votes on the Approval of House Rules and Certificate of Operations Approval.

The meeting will be held remotely and the public can listen in on by conference call or watch via LIVE stream on the MGC’s website.

CONFERENCE CALL: 1-646-741-5292–Meeting ID: 112 163 3597

1-646-741-5292–Meeting ID: 112 163 3597 LIVE STREAM at MassGaming.com

In-person sports betting is scheduled to be available to the public beginning on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at 10am.