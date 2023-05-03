BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) will be holding a public meeting on Thursday, May 4 beginning at 9 a.m.

The agenda includes regulations on sports wagering, results of a report on the influence of gaming on municipality’s public safety during COVID-19, community mitigation fund workforce development grant applications. The full agenda can be found here.

The meeting is open to the public and will be held remotely. A LIVE STREAM will be available at the MCG website, or people can listen via conference call: Conference Call Number: 1-646-741-5292, Meeting ID: 112 788 8293