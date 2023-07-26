BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The Massachusetts Gaming Commission will be holding a public meeting on Thursday, July 27 beginning at 10AM.

The agenda has an extensive range of topics. There will be a discussion on updates to house rules for Fanatics and DraftKings. The MGC will be looking at a draft job description for the new executive director position and review of the selection process. There will also be a review of potential modifications to the Community Mitigation Fund.

Commissioners will hear a review of an Open Meeting Law complaint regarding the MGC’s July 10, 2023 meeting agenda. Additionally, the Legal Division will address three litigation cases with the Commission, ahead of three separate Executive Sessions regarding those cases. Those cases are as follows: FBT Everett Realty, LLC v. Massachusetts Gaming Commission, Gattineri v. Wynn MA, LLC, et al., and Ferris, et al. v. Wynn Resorts Limited, et al.

For a complete list of agenda items and anticipated votes, view the official Meeting Notification and Agenda. A LIVE STREAM will be available, and people can also follow along with live meeting updates on Twitter, @MassGamingComm.