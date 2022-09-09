BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) will be holding a remote meeting on Monday, September 12, 2022 beginning at 9:30AM. It is open to the public.

Topics on the agenda include a discussion of the launch of PlayMyWay at Encore Boston Harbor, a report from the Racing Division, and a final executive session.

The meeting notification and agenda can be found here.

A LIVE STREAM will be available at MassGaming.com. People can also call in to listen to the meeting: Conference Call Number: 1-646-741-5292, Meeting ID: 112 019 3806