MGC to hold virtual monthly public meeting

Massachusetts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Gaming Commission will hold a public meeting virtually on Thursday morning.

The meeting will cover multiple topics including updates on COVID-19 at gaming facilities, a progress report on the Commission’s Annual Report, the MGC Mid-Term Finance Review, and a possible vote on Suffolk Downs’ request for approval of BetMGM Racing as an Account Wagering Provider.  

For a complete list of agenda items and anticipated votes, view the official Meeting Notification and Agenda.

This meeting is available via phone Conference Call-Number: 1-646-741-5292, Meeting ID: 111 609 5417. A livestream will be provide on the Gaming Commission’s website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus