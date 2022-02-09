MGC to hold virtual monthly public meeting

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Gaming Commission will hold a public meeting virtually on Thursday morning.

The meeting will cover multiple topics including updates on COVID-19 at gaming facilities, a progress report on the Commission’s Annual Report, the MGC Mid-Term Finance Review, and a possible vote on Suffolk Downs’ request for approval of BetMGM Racing as an Account Wagering Provider.

For a complete list of agenda items and anticipated votes, view the official Meeting Notification and Agenda.

This meeting is available via phone Conference Call-Number: 1-646-741-5292, Meeting ID: 111 609 5417. A livestream will be provide on the Gaming Commission’s website.