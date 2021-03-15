MGM Springfield generated more than $16M in gaming revenue in February

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield generated more than $16 million in gross gaming revenue for the month of February.

According to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, $13,863,376 was generated through slots and $3,030,329 was generated through table games.

As a category 1 resort-casino, MGM Springfield is taxed on 25 percent of gross gaming revenue. That money is shared with several specific state funds. The largest portion of the money goes to local aid to cities and towns, followed by transportation and infrastructure, and then education. February’s taxes amounted to $4,223,426.

All together, Massachusetts’ three casinos– MGM, Plainridge Park Casino, and Encore Boston– generated approximately $19 million tax revenue in February.

