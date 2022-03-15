SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield generated more than $19 million in gross gaming revenue for the month of February.

According to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, $15,711,906 was generated through slots and $4,220,007 was generated through table games.

As a category 1 resort-casino, MGM Springfield is taxed on 25 percent of gross gaming revenue. That money is shared with several specific state funds. The largest portion of the money goes to local aid to cities and towns, followed by transportation and infrastructure, and then education. February’s taxes amounted to $4,982,978.

Courtesy: Mass Gaming

Altogether, Massachusetts’ three casinos– MGM, Plainridge Park Casino, and Encore Boston– generated approximately $24 million tax revenue in February.

Approximately $1.018 billion in total taxes and assessments from the casinos in Massachusetts have been collected since the opening of each gaming facility.

“My colleagues at the MGC and I are pleased to highlight this milestone. When the legislature passed the expanded gaming act in 2011, they envisioned a regulated gaming industry in the Commonwealth that would serve as an economic driver while promoting responsible play,” said MGC Chair Cathy Judd-Stein.

“Just over 11 years since this law was signed, the Commonwealth has collected over $1 billion in total taxes and assessments from casinos operating in Massachusetts. This revenue has and continues to benefit the Massachusetts economy by bolstering local aid, funding transportation and infrastructure projects, ensuring essential community mitigation initiatives are backed, and that the health and safety of the industry and those who engage with it are a top priority.

“This is a marker of the success of the law and the commitment of our licensees, my fellow commissioners past and present, the MGC staff, and residents of the Commonwealth to a safe and vibrant gaming industry in Massachusetts.”