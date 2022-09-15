SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield generated more than $21 million in gross gaming revenue for the month of August.

According to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, $17,518,085 was generated through slots and $4,474,746 was generated through table games.

As a category 1 resort-casino, MGM Springfield is taxed on 25 percent of gross gaming revenue. That money is shared with several specific state funds. The largest portion of the money goes to local aid to cities and towns, followed by transportation and infrastructure, and then education. August’s taxes amounted to $5,498,207.

(Massachusetts Gaming Commission)

Altogether, Massachusetts’ three casinos MGM Springfield, Plainridge Park Casino, and Encore Boston generated approximately $25 million tax revenue in August.

Approximately $1.181 billion in total taxes and assessments from the casinos in Massachusetts have been collected since the opening of each gaming facility.