BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) has released the gaming revenue numbers for February 2023, including sports wagering results.

The combined Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) for the state’s three casinos was approximately $98 million. MGM Springfield took in $23,257,490.95 in the combined table and slot games, paying $5,814,372.74 in taxes to the state.

Plainridge Park Casino (PPC), MGM Springfield (MGM) and Encore Boston Harbor (EBH) are licensed for sports wagering, which began on January 31, 2023. According to the MGC, $311,395 has been paid to the state in total taxes and assessments from sports wagering since its inception.

Courtesy Massachusetts Gaming Commission

Read the full revenue reports on the MGC website.