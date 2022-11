BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts casinos took in approximately $97 million in Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) in October according to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC).

The revenue reports found that MGM Springfield took in $22,898,786 of which $5,724,696, or 25%, was paid to the state in taxes. Encore Boston generated over $62 million and Plainridge Park reported over $12 million in gross income.

Courtesy Massachusetts Gaming Commission

The tax money is allocated to these specific state funds by law.