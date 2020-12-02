MHA awarded funding from MassHousing for affordable sober housing

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)–MassHousing is awarding $391,164 in grant funding to help create 68 new units and rehabilitate 51 existing units of sober housing in Boston, Framingham, Westfield, Springfield, Gardner, and Worcester, while providing support services to women in recovery in Boston, Lynn, Leeds and Brockton.

The Mental Health Association (MHA) will be receiving $57,420 to renovate and preserve 15 units of single room occupancy (SRO) housing for men and women in Westfield and Springfield.

The grants come from the Center for Community Recovery Innovations, Inc. (CCRI), a nonprofit subsidiary corporation of MassHousing that helps nonprofits create or preserve affordable sober housing in Massachusetts for individuals in recovery.

The other recipients of the CCRI grant awards are:

South Middlesex Non-Profit Housing Corporation, Framingham, $51,675- MassHousing grant funds will help rehabilitate and preserve 11 single-room occupancy (SRO) units for young men in recovery.

Victory Programs, Boston, $14,569- Grant funds will help renovate and preserve 25 units of sober housing for men in recovery in Dorchester.

EMH Recovery, Brockton, $20,000- Grant funds will help convert an unused utility garage into a fitness facility for 60 women in recovery at three sober homes in Brockton.

Self Esteem Boston Educational Institute, Boston, Lynn and Leeds, $22,500- Grant funds will help deliver support services and skills to manage life obstacles for women veterans in Leeds and to women and children in Boston and Lynn, to foster successful tenancies.

GAAMHA, Inc., Gardner, $75,000- Grant funds will help acquire and renovate a large house and farm property to create 16 units of sober housing for men in Gardner.

Elizabeth Stone House, Boston, $75,000- Grant funds will help cover costs from COVID-19 constructions delays for 32 new sober apartments at the Elizabeth Stone House in Roxbury.

Jeremiah’s Inn, Worcester, $75,000- Grants funds will help acquire and rehabilitate a multi-family house to create 20 new units of sober housing for men in Worcester.