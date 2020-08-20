MIAA: No football season allowed at Massachusetts schools this fall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association revealed the plan for fall sports at Massachusetts school districts.

The state now has a detailed plan for fall sports and football will not be allowed to have a season at least for the fall. Football fields won’t be hosting any games this fall.

The guidelines proposed by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and MIAA’S COVID-19 Task Force call for no football games or cheerleading at schools regardless of the community.

Springfield football coaches are disappointed but accepting of the decision.

“I’m disappointed that it isn’t going to happen but I’m also mindful at the fact we need to keep everyone safe. We need to keep our community safe, our football players safe and our coaches safe,” Putnam Academy Football Coach Jose Torres said.

The state’s recommendations do permit low and moderate risk sports to play during the season. However, in Chicopee, they are still going to take some time before making a decision. Districts located in communities designated by the state as high risk must postpone their fall sports season altogether since they will be learning remotely at the start of the school year.

The recommendations also include the addition of a fourth “floating” season from late February to April 5 for sports that can’t be played in the fall because of remote learning. The guidelines must be approved by the MIAA’s board of directors and could still change throughout the year.

The guidelines would allow low and moderate risk sports like soccer, fall swimming, and cross country to go ahead with their seasons this fall starting September 18. Football, cheerleading, and unified basketball are considered high risk so they can only hold practices, not games. Practices must follow social distancing guidelines.

“Even the girls soccer and volleyball could be kind of concerning for us. We will look at whether we want to participate because there is still some close contact in those sports. But when it comes to golf, cross country, and gymnastics we will probably potentially on board,” said Assistant Superintendent for Student Support Services at Chicopee Public Schools.

The new guidelines would require districts in the higher risk level of red to postpone their seasons and not holding practices. Districts like Springfield that are keeping their students home for the school year would need to have the sports season approved by its school committee.

Other high risk sports during the winter and spring like basketball, hockey, and wrestling will be evaluated based on COVID conditions closer to the start of their season.

A timeline is being developed to determine when each school district will be judged to be red.