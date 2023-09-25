BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– A bill before the State legislature would raise the state minimum hourly wage to $20 by 2027.

The Joint Committee on Labor and Workforce Development will hold a hearing on Tuesday to hear from state residents, business owners, economic experts, and worker advocates.

In June 2018, the Legislature passed and the Governor signed legislation to raise the minimum wage from $11 to $15 over five years. With the continuing rise in costs for housing, food, transportation, utilities and other basic needs, supporters of the bill say many low wage workers are struggling financially.

Opponents are concerned about the impact to small businesses and economic development across the state.

The hearing is open to the public and being held on Tuesday, September 26 at 1pm in Room B-2 at the State House in Boston. The hearing is also be viewed virtually using this live stream link.

Read the An Act relative to raise the minimum wage Senate bill S.1200 here, and the House Bill H.1925 here.