Minimum wage increased in Massachusetts

(WWLP) – The state-wide minimum wage increased Wednesday from $12 an hour to $12.75.

The minimum wage act was passed back in 2018, which will increase the minimum wage in Massachusetts by 75 cents every year until it reaches 15 dollars an hour in 2023.

Last year the increase was from $11 an hour to $12 an hour.

A Springfield man told 22News the increase may help workers but said it also could hurt small businesses.

“It will definitely help people making more money to be able to survive. But at the same time, it’s a catch 22 situation because a lot of these businesses aren’t able to provide that for somebody on an hourly basis.” -Lamar Johnson of Springfield

The increase could impact more than 400,000 people by putting more money in their pockets.

The amount tipped workers make is also increasing to $4.95 an hour.