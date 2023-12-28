CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Those looking for a jump in the state’s minimum wage next year will have to keep waiting.

Massachusetts’ minimum wage will remain at $15 a hour in 2024, with an active campaign to hike the wage to $20 an hour. Advocates are pushing a ballot question aimed at phasing out the state’s sub-minimum wage of $6.75 an hour, for tipped workers. However, not everyone is in favor of raising the minimum wage.

The owner of Rumbleseat Bar and Grille in Chicopee, Billy Stetson states, “Now, think of who benefits the most from something like this. Not the employees in question where 99% of tipped employees all make well over $15/hr.”

The current law states employees must be paid a minimum of $6.75 per hour provided that their tips bring them up to at least $15 per hour. In the event that a tipped employee does not earn $15/hour any hour, the employer is responsible for making up the difference.

“Once this passes those jobs are gone. I mean, how many of you tip $15/hr employees who help you out now? At Home Depot, at the clothing store if someone helps you find something do you leave a tip? In any job class?”

Over the past three years, the minimum wage has not kept pace with the rapidly rising cost of living. Based on data from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, $15 bought what $18.23 bought in June 2018, when the state’s minimum wage was last raised.

“The gap between low wages and high costs is hurting our state’s competitiveness, as caregivers, food and retail workers, and others who support the foundations of our economy are priced out of Massachusetts,” said Cindy Rowe, Executive Director of the Jewish Alliance for Law and Social Action (JALSA). “To improve our state’s affordability, competitiveness, and equity, we need to increase the minimum wage and index it to future increases in the cost of living.”

“We have an affordability crisis in Massachusetts, and it’s hitting low-wage workers the hardest. Working families, especially those led by women and people of color who are disproportionally paid the minimum wage, are increasingly facing eviction and struggling to put food on the table,” added Chrissy Lynch, President of the Massachusetts AFL-CIO. “Raising the minimum wage will help more Massachusetts families earn a decent living and climb out of poverty. And it will boost our economy by putting money in the pockets of working people, not big multinational corporations.”

Massachusetts’ economy added more than 250,000 jobs since June 2014, and unemployment dropped to its lowest level ever. The Back Room Bar and Grill in Feeding Hills believes that paying all of its employees wages they can live on is one of the keys to retaining and hiring staff and attracting new customers. Right now, the restaurant currently pays their employees above the minimum wage.

However, the owner, Nick Liquori says that an increase would lead to a 3 to 8 percent jump in menu prices for customers. “When the state goes up on something food costs go up, prices have to up, but you just try to take it into whole and try to keep it going the best you can making sure everyone lives comfortablly and still come to afford to eat here,” said Liquori.

The minimum wage in Connecticut will rise from the current rate of $15.00 per hour to $15.69, the highest in New England.

