WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – The 83rd Miss Massachusetts contest is on its way with 24 contestants, 5 of whom are from Western Massachusetts.

Here are the five contestants:

Currently residing in Springfield, Bailey Tatro, 22, holds the title Miss Western Massachusetts. Her parents are Amber and Donny Tatro. Tatro will perform a contemporary jazz dance during the talent portion of the competition. The theme of her Community Service Initiative is “Intuitive Eating: Finding Peace Within Yourself”. A 22-year-old Springfield resident, Olivia Tocchio holds the title of Miss Pioneer Valley. Her parents are Christy Tocchio and the late John Tocchio. As part of her talent portion of the competition, Tocchio will sing “Think of Me” from “Phantom of the Opera.” Her Community Service Initiative is called “Disconnect to Connect: Finding Yourself Through Nature.” Madelynn Hardtke, 21, lives in South Hadley and is Miss East Longmeadow. Her parents are David and Melinda Hardtke. She will perform “If I Were a Bell” from the musical “Guys and Dolls”. The theme of her Community Service Initiative is “We Can All Be Water Safer: Making Water Safety a Life-Long Goal ”. Miss Hampden County, Ashley Terron, is 21 years old and lives in Chicopee. In the talent portion of the competition, she will sing “Listen” by Beyonce. Terron is the daughter of Pablo Terron and Sandra Terron. “From the Heart, For the Heart: Advocating Congenital Heart Disease Awareness” is her Community Service Initiative. In addition to being Miss Bay State, Caroline Holladay resides in West Springfield at the age of 26. Elizabeth Holladay and Russell Holladay are her parents. As part of the talent portion of the competition, she will sing “I’m the Greatest Star,” and her Community Service Initiative is “Know Your Farmer, Know Your Food.”

Miss Massachusetts 2022, Katrina Kincaid, has spent the past year balancing her duties as a state titleholder with her job as an Emmy-nominated reporter for WBZ-TV in Boston. Also known for her role as a news reporter for WWLP-22News in the past. In addition to being the state’s first Miss Massachusetts of Muslim descent, Kincaid competed in the Miss America Organization and won more than $20,000 in scholarships.

“Being Miss Massachusetts was the most fulfilling year of my life,” said Kincaid. I’m grateful to have been able to volunteer at so many non-profits, schools and speak about the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion around the state. Additionally, a weight was lifted off my shoulders by the amount of student debt I was able to eliminate because of the scholarships provided by the Miss Massachusetts organization.”

There will be 24 candidates in the field, and the Top 10 plus the People’s Choice candidate will be selected. Those who support the People’s Choice position are asked to vote online. One vote costs $1.00 and counts as one vote. Online voting is now open and will end at 10:00 PM on Friday, June 23.

“We have some of the best and brightest young women from across the Bay State competing to be our next Miss Massachusetts this year,” said Dolores Rabuffo, Executive Director of the Miss Massachusetts Scholarship Organization. “With the rising cost of a college education, we are proud to be able to assist our contestants financially as they continue their education.”

The next Miss Massachusetts will earn a $15,000 scholarship and will compete at the 102nd Annual Miss America competition in January. On Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24, the 2023 Miss Massachusetts Scholarship Competition will be held at Worcester’s Hanover Theatre.