SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 11 talented competitors took to the stage Sunday to vie for the title of Miss Western Massachusetts.

This is a scholarship competition for women throughout western Massachusetts. The competitors were able to show off their social initiatives, talents, intelligence and poise in a series of competitions like dance, stellar performance, and public speaking.

“The young women have many opportunities to take on these titles they will not only represent at the miss Massachusetts competition but they also get to choose a social impact initiative.” Kimberlee Uzar Co- Director of Miss Western Massachusetts Scholarship Organization

“We are looking for well rounded women who have well rounded talents and be able to feel powerful comfortable and confident so you women can also look up to them to see how important education is.” Jackie O’Keefe Board Member of Miss Western Massachusetts



The competition also features private interviews with the panel of judges, in addition to the stage portions.

Caroline Holladay was named Miss Western Massachusetts for 2022.