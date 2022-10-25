RAYNHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are looking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old that may be within 100 miles of Raynham.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Raynham Police Department, 16-year-old Colleen Weaver left her home in Raynham between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18. Police believe she may be in danger and has not been in contact with anyone since her disappearance.

Colleen is described as 5 feet tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds, and has red/pink hair and black glasses. She may have been a sweatshirt and leggings. Police indicate that Colleen may have traveled to a location approximately 100 miles away such as Springfield, Provincetown, Bristol, Conn., Hartford, Conn., Wells, Maine, Concord, N.H., Portsmouth, N.H., Manchester, N.H., Keene, N.H., and Brattleboro, Vt.

If you have seen her or know of her whereabouts you are asked to contact Raynham Police at 508-824-2717 or call 911.

(Courtesy Raynham Police Department)

“When a child goes missing it is every parent’s worst nightmare,” Chief Donovan said. “We are using every resource at our disposal to help locate Colleen Weaver and bring her home safely. If anyone believes they may have seen her, we asked that you call us without delay.”

The family of Weaver has been in contact with local, state, and federal police, including the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, the Commonwealth Fusion Center, and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office since reporting her missing.