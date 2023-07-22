DENNIS, Mass. (WWLP) – A 17-year-old girl is dead after a boat crashed in Sesuit Harbor on Saturday.

Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio told 22News that on Saturday, there was a joint-agency search and rescue operation off of Cold Storage Beach in Dennis after a boat crashed into the jetty.

There were initial reports that some occupants on the boat were injured and one person was missing. At 11:30 p.m., the missing person, a 17-year-old girl, was found dead in Sesuit Harbor by the US Coast Guard.

The death is being investigated by the State Police Detective Unit for the Cape and Islands District, the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office, and Dennis Police with the assistance of the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.