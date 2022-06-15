LOWELL, Mass. (WWLP) – A tragic end to the search for a missing 3-year-old boy in Lowell. Police Wednesday afternoon located his body in a pond not far from where he disappeared.

The little boy named Harry was reported missing from his babysitter’s house around 9:30 Tuesday morning. Nearly 200 first responders spent the day searching for the boy, both on foot and from the air. Harry’s body was found in a pond just 600 feet from the babysitter’s home. That pond was searched Tuesday by the fire department but nothing was found.

The District Attorney said it does not appear that the boy was the victim of a crime.