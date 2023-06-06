WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 33-year-old woman.

According to the Westfield Police Department, 33-year-old Kali Sullivan was last in contact with her loved ones on Sunday, May 14th, and was believed to be in the Boston area. Her family is concerned for her well-being due to a history of mental illness and drug issues.

Kali is described as 5’3″ tall, approximately 155 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Westfield Police Department

If you have seen her or know of her whereabouts, you are asked to Westfield Police Detective Tsatsos at 413-642-9385 or email a.tsatsos@cityofwestfield.org.